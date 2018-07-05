Black Warrior River Boat Crash Investigation Continues

Autopsies Ordered on two victims.

by Tim Lennox

AP-AL–Fatal Boating Accident

Autopsies sought in boat crash that killed 2

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A prosecutor has ordered autopsies for two people killed in a July 4 boating crash in Alabama.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says a man and a woman died in the accident, which happened on the Black Warrior River near Moundville.

Jackson says neither victim appeared to be the driver of two boats that collided Wednesday afternoon. Three others were injured.

Marine Police officer Freddie Ingram tells WIAT-TV a ski boat struck a bass boat, ejecting six people.

Ingram says both boats were in the middle of the river when the crash happened, and authorities want to know why. Boaters are supposed to stay to the right, just as drivers do on the highway.

The victims’ names haven’t been released.

The crash happened about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Tuscaloosa.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)