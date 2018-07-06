19 Arrested in Demopolis as Part of “Operation Street Sweeper” Drug Investigation
The Demopolis Police Department announced that 19 drug dealers have been arrested in an undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Street Sweeper.” Demopolis Public Safety Director Tommie Reese said this operation has been ongoing for the past two years in the City of Demopolis, Alabama by the department. These defendants are charged with the illegal distribution of one or more of the following: cocaine, marijuana or prescription drugs.
The following suspects have been arrested and charged:
Kirk Douglas Rowser, B/M, 52, of Demopolis
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Sebastian Dexter Mullen, B/M, 57, of Galion
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Johnny Duane Echols, W/M, 47, of Demopolis
Two (2) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Cedric Joe Haywood, B/M, 41, of Gallion
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Cordell Montrell Anderson, B/M, 23, of Demopolis
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Amber Lashell James, B/F, 31, of Demopolis
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Ammon Gracie Jr., B/M, 23, of Demopolis
Three (3) Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance and Contempt of Court
Albert Demetrius Dixon B/M, 43, of Demopolis
Two (2) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Gregory Charles Harbin, B/M, 30, of Demopolis
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Ashley Ann King McClure, W/F, 33, of Demopolis
Two (2) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Dantrayle Devon Wheeler, B/M, 25, of Demopolis
Three (3) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance and One (1) Count of Criminal Trespass
Cordaryll Lamar Robertson, B/M, 29, of Demopolis
Three (3) Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Deanza Kenard Albert, B/M, 34, of Demopolis
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
James Everett Bailey, B/M, 46, of Demopolis
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance and One (1) of Possession of Marijuana
Dominick Tarvarus Smith, B/M, 32 of Demopolis
Three (3) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance, One (1) Count Possession of Marijuana and Resisting
Arrest
Doris Lanice Morgan, W/F, 55 of Demopolis
Two (2) Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Sandra Faye Robertson, B/F, 58, of Demopolis
Two (2) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Antjuan Levan Coats, B/M, 31, of Forkland
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
Demarcus Wheeler, B/M, 24, of Demopolis
One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance
The Demopolis Police Department Narcotic Team purchased all of the illegal drugs from the defendants over the course of this operation.
Chief Reese said “that drugs are like a virus that continues to destroy and impact many lives of the young and old robbing many of their future, so we cannot give up the fight. Praise to the Demopolis Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotic Team for all of their hard work in this operation.”
Demopolis PD sends special thanks to the following agencies for their assistance in the roundup: Sheriff Richard Bates and the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Robert Alston and the Linden Police Department, Commander Clint Sumlin and the 17th Judicial Drug Task, Sheriff Joe Benison and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Derrick Coleman and the Eutaw Police Department, Sheriff Kenneth Ellis and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Michael Hamilton and the Greensboro Police Department.
Bonds for all suspects were set at $25,000 per count. More arrests are expected to come in this operation.
Citizens are asked to report all illegal drug activity and any other tip to the Demopolis Police Department or TIP
LINE at 334-289-3073 or 334-289-1475.