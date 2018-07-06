19 Arrested in Demopolis as Part of “Operation Street Sweeper” Drug Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/20 Dominick Smith

2/20 Sandra Robertson

3/20 Rowser

4/20 Sebastian Mullen

5/20 Doris Morgan



6/20 Ashley King-McClure

7/20 Cedric Haywood

8/20 Amber James

9/20 Gregory Harbin

10/20 Ammon Gracie Jr.



11/20 Albert Dixon

12/20 Johnny Echols

13/20 Dantrayle Wheeler

14/20 Demarcus Wheeler

15/20 Cordaryll Robertson



16/20 Antjuan Coats

17/20 Cordell Anderson

18/20 James Bailey

19/20 Deanza Albert

20/20 "Operation Street Sweeper" Arrests









































The Demopolis Police Department announced that 19 drug dealers have been arrested in an undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Street Sweeper.” Demopolis Public Safety Director Tommie Reese said this operation has been ongoing for the past two years in the City of Demopolis, Alabama by the department. These defendants are charged with the illegal distribution of one or more of the following: cocaine, marijuana or prescription drugs.

The following suspects have been arrested and charged:

Kirk Douglas Rowser, B/M, 52, of Demopolis

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Sebastian Dexter Mullen, B/M, 57, of Galion

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Johnny Duane Echols, W/M, 47, of Demopolis

 Two (2) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Cedric Joe Haywood, B/M, 41, of Gallion

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Cordell Montrell Anderson, B/M, 23, of Demopolis

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Amber Lashell James, B/F, 31, of Demopolis

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Ammon Gracie Jr., B/M, 23, of Demopolis

 Three (3) Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance and Contempt of Court

Albert Demetrius Dixon B/M, 43, of Demopolis

 Two (2) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Gregory Charles Harbin, B/M, 30, of Demopolis

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Ashley Ann King McClure, W/F, 33, of Demopolis

 Two (2) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Dantrayle Devon Wheeler, B/M, 25, of Demopolis

 Three (3) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance and One (1) Count of Criminal Trespass

Cordaryll Lamar Robertson, B/M, 29, of Demopolis

 Three (3) Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Deanza Kenard Albert, B/M, 34, of Demopolis

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

James Everett Bailey, B/M, 46, of Demopolis

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance and One (1) of Possession of Marijuana

Dominick Tarvarus Smith, B/M, 32 of Demopolis

 Three (3) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance, One (1) Count Possession of Marijuana and Resisting

Arrest

Doris Lanice Morgan, W/F, 55 of Demopolis

 Two (2) Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Sandra Faye Robertson, B/F, 58, of Demopolis

 Two (2) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Antjuan Levan Coats, B/M, 31, of Forkland

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Demarcus Wheeler, B/M, 24, of Demopolis

 One (1) Count of Distribution of Controlled Substance

The Demopolis Police Department Narcotic Team purchased all of the illegal drugs from the defendants over the course of this operation.

Chief Reese said “that drugs are like a virus that continues to destroy and impact many lives of the young and old robbing many of their future, so we cannot give up the fight. Praise to the Demopolis Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotic Team for all of their hard work in this operation.”

Demopolis PD sends special thanks to the following agencies for their assistance in the roundup: Sheriff Richard Bates and the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Robert Alston and the Linden Police Department, Commander Clint Sumlin and the 17th Judicial Drug Task, Sheriff Joe Benison and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Derrick Coleman and the Eutaw Police Department, Sheriff Kenneth Ellis and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Michael Hamilton and the Greensboro Police Department.

Bonds for all suspects were set at $25,000 per count. More arrests are expected to come in this operation.

Citizens are asked to report all illegal drug activity and any other tip to the Demopolis Police Department or TIP

LINE at 334-289-3073 or 334-289-1475.