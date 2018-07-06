Absence of Fourth Fireworks Show Disappoints People in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A big part of the Fourth of July celebration was missing Wednesday in Selma because the city didn’t sponsor a fireworks show this year.

A big fireworks show usually goes along with the family, food and fun of the Fourth of July celebration in Selma.

But not this year.

This year there was no fireworks show and some people who spent the 4th in Selma, said they were disappointed.

“It’s a tradition in Selma, I been here for about 13 years and every year they’ve had the fireworks show,” said Kioka McCall.

“I just thought it was unfair to the community, to the kids in the community and I just don’t think that’s an acceptable excuse not to have enough money not to do a simple fireworks show, something we been doing for years here in Selma.”

We contacted the mayor’s office to get a comment about the fireworks show from Mayor Melton — but we have not heard back.