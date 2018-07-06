Dallas Co. District Attorney Talks Animal Cruelty

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says there are laws on the books designed to protect animals from being mistreated.

He says people who break those laws could face fines — or even prison.

Animal lovers everywhere are outraged after the death of a dog that was locked in a hot car in Trussville.

The animal was left in the vehicle for several hours by the owner whose now facing serious criminal charges.

Jackson says the severity of the punishment depends on the facts of the case.

“It’s just cruel and inhuman and somebody done something like that and found at fault needs to be punished,” said Michael Whetstone of Selma.

D.A. Jackson says aggravated animal cruelty is a Class-C felony — punishable by up to 10 years in jail.