Major Food Donation To Fight Hunger In The Montgomery Area

by Jalea Brooks

1 in 5 Alabamians don’t always know where their next meal is coming from, but one partnership program is helping hundreds of families in the Montgomery Area that know that statistic all too well.

Winn- Dixie grocery stores and the Montgomery Area Food Bank teamed up Friday morning to distribute groceries to over 300 families.

Dozens of cars lined up bright and early at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Montgomery, to load their trunks with groceries provided by South Eastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie.

South Eastern Grocers, has a similar partnership with a total of 25 Feeding America food banks. The program has distributed over 175 million pounds of food since its start in 2005. Volunteers helped distribute over 23 thousand pounds of food and fresh produce, to families in the Montgomery area.

“Its hard to have hope when you’re hungry” said James Roseetti, a district manager at Winn Dioxie, “it makes a huge difference”.

“It’s so gratifying” explained Richard Deem, CEO of the Montgomery Area Food Bank “you have folks coming up and hugging you and saying if you weren’t doing what you’re doing, I don’t know how I would make it”.

If you’d like to help provide food for families in the Montgomery area through the partnership, you can donate money at the register at Winn-Dixie, until July 10th, 2018.