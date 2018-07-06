Police: Woman Sexually Assaulted in Millbrook Apartment Complex

by Darryl Hood

Millbrook Police are seeking the public’s assistance in solving a sex assault case at an apartment complex.

A woman told police that on July 4 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., a man came up behind her and forced his way into her apartment unit and sexually assaulted her. It happened in the 2200 block of Crossings Drive.

The woman says the suspect left in newer model Cadillac, 4 door sedan, gold in color, with the left taillight out.

The suspect is described as at 30 to 35 year old black man with a medium complexion. He’s 5’11 – 6’0 tall, weighing between 230 lbs to 250 lbs.

He’s also reported to have a dimple on his right check, with short braided hair, no facial hair, with a spider tattoo with a red dot (possibly a black widow). The man was wearing dark clothing with a NY ball cap at the time of offense.

“We need to get this person identified and get him off our streets as soon as possible. We have a very good description of the offender and our investigators feel like someone saw him or that he will be recognized by his distinctive features,” said Police Chief P.K. Johnson.

Anyone with information that can help find the man is asked to contact the Millbrook Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit, at 285-6832 or the department’s secret witness line at 285-8500.