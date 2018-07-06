Warm Friday, Rainy Weekend To Come; Hurricane Beryl

by Matt Breland

The large cluster of storms in central Alabama this afternoon weakened while slowly drifting south. Some additional isolated storms are popping up this evening, and a few more isolated pop-ups are possible overnight. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy night with lows in the mid 70s.

Rainy conditions will be in store for southern Alabama this weekend. By mid afternoon, temperatures will be in the 90s but we will see numerous rain showers that result in a messy day. Sunday seems to be following the same trend as rain showers will continue to develop during the afternoon and those daytime highs will be in the upper 80s.

In regards to now Hurricane Beyrl, it has gained a little strength, winds are at 80 mph and it’s moving west at 15 mph. The hurricane is relatively small and it is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Hispaniola by Tuesday morning. However, the environment it is moving into is still not very favorable for tropical cyclone development. It is likely going to loose strength and weaken out once it approaches the Caribbean.