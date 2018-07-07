Ministries Tennis Fundraiser

Group raises thousands for homeless assistance

by Tim Lennox

A Montgomery ministry used tennis to raise funds for it’s works today.

The Reality and Truth Ministries helps the homeless by providing bathing facilities, clothing and food. They held their 9th annual ennis for Truth Tournament today,Of course they also work to meet the spiritual needs of the homelss as well. as well.

Along with the tennis matches, they held a silent auction.,in all they hoped to raise thousands of dollars, some of which will go toward a physical building that will act as a shelter.

The winners of the tournament were:

4.0 decision winner is HOLLIE REED

3.5 decision winner CECILIA HARRIS

3.0 decision winner MARYANN BEGGS

