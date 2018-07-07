Rainy Weather For This Weekend; Tropical Update

by Matt Breland

Expect partly cloudy skies to stick around into the evening hours. Overnight, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s and skies stay cloudy. On Sunday, we will start the morning with partly cloudy skies, then quickly warm up to the lower 90s. By mid to late afternoon expect a return of scattered showers that could bring some locally heavy rainfall. By night time temperatures will once again be in the lower 70s. Hot and humid conditions will still be with us this week as highs will be in the low 90s and possibly even the mid 90s by the weekend!

Tropics update… What was Hurricane Beryl is now Tropical Storm Beryl. Winds within the storm are now at 60 mph and its movement is northwest at 16 mph. Beryl will have a slight impact on the far Caribbean islands. As of now, it is not anticipated to be an event that will affect the US.