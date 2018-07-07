Wetumpka Community Remembers the Life of 15-Year-Old Rantavious Love with Vigil

by Danielle Wallace

Family and friends of a teen who drowned in the Coosa River held a vigil in his honor Saturday night.

15-year-old Rantavious Love was remembered at Calvary Baptist Church where he volunteered for vacation bible school days before he died. People at the vigil included mothers who also lost their son’s from drownings at the Coosa River. Love wanted to play football at Wetumpka High School. The school’s football coach, Tim Perry presented his family with a football jersey. Love’s body was recovered in the Coosa River after he was swept away by the river’s current while swimming with friends.

“When I first came to Wetumpka-down here and all the people that were coming to my sister’s house, I knew that she was surrounded by love. This is a great community,” says Stacy Radford, aunt of Rantavious Love.

“I just want to say I thank everybody for their love, support the coming together for this candlelight vigil to help us remember rantavious and I’ll never forget him,” says Jimmy Young, stepfather of Rantavious Love.

Love’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, July 14th at 11 am at Calvary Baptist church in Wetumpka.