3 Dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Elmore County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is following a heartbreaking story from Elmore County. Three people are dead, including one child, while two other children are recovering from injuries in what’s being called a murder-suicide involving a family.

Elmore Co. Sheriff Bill Franklin told Alabama News Network that it started as a marital dispute at a home in the Stonegate subdivision in the Redland community near Wetumpka.

Franklin says Charlene “Charley” Orsi had filed for divorce from her husband Robert “Bob” Orsi. He says Mr. Orsi became irate and shot his wife, while also shooting three of the family’s four children. One child fled to a neighbor’s house and was unhurt.

Two of the children who were shot were able to flee from the house before Mr. Orsi set the home on fire, according to the sheriff. Mrs. Orsi and one of the children died. The children who were shot were 12-year-old triplet daughters, while the child who was unhurt, was also a daughter, who is about 13 years old.

Mr. Orsi then apparently shot and killed himself, according to the sheriff, although forensics will have to be used to determine the specific cause of death. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says the divorce filing was because of Mr. Orsi’s alleged drug use.

Mrs. Orsi had been a third-grade teacher at Redland Elementary School since 2016, according to the school’s website. The couple had been married since 1994 and had both served in the U.S. Air Force, according to the website.

The two 12-year-old daughers who were shot are recovering from their injuries at a Montgomery hospital. As of Sunday afternoon, they were listed in stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“GoFundMe” account has been set up to help the family in this time of grief.

