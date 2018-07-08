Another Typical Summertime Weather Week!

by Matt Breland

Showers will continue to develop this afternoon across south central Alabama. For the remainder of the day expect a few lingering showers, partly cloudy skies, and lows in the mid 70s. Another warm week is in store for us too. Highs each day of the week will be in the low 90s and southerly winds will allow plenty of humidity to accompany the heat, so keep limiting time outdoors during the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be likely in the later afternoon hours as daytime heating allows for the development of these brief rain showers. Then by the evening hours of this week expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 70s. This is just the normal southeastern summertime pattern that we have to deal with!

Tropical Storm Chris formed today off the eastern US, the storm is staying stationary for now but is expected to move NE and avoid a US landfall. Beryl has weakened and is now just a small tropical depression that will pose no threat to the US!