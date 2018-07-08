Burglary Suspect Dies in Montgomery

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery Police have released a statement about the death of a burglary suspect on Cresta Circle in the Smiley Court Public Housing Development early today.

“The Montgomery Police Department responded to a burglary-in-progress call at about 2:30 a.m. today in the 3800 block of Cresta Circle. Upon MPD’s arrival at the scene it appeared that the suspect was inside the residence, and the homeowner approved a K9 unit entry. The K9 apprehended the suspect, an adult male, inside the residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead. The Montgomery Police Department has asked the State Bureau of Investigations to investigate the death of the burglary suspect following his apprehension at the scene by the MPD K-9 unit. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. No additional information is available at this time.”

