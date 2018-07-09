How to Help the Orsi Daughters Who Survived a Family Murder-Suicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Many Alabama News Network viewers have asked what they can do to help the daughters who survived their family’s murder-suicide tragedy in Elmore County over the weekend.

According to Elmore Co. Sheriff Bill Franklin, Robert “Bob” Orsi shot and killed his wife, shot his triplet 12-year-old daughters, killing one of them, before setting the house on fire and apparently shooting and killing himself. The family’s 13-year-old daughter was able to escape unhurt.

The Redland Elementary School PTO is accepting donations in the form of checks or cash to be set up and deposited into a local bank account. Please make checks payable to Orsi Fund. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to the school (Mon -Thurs 9:00-1:00). They are also accepting any gift cards and clothes. The two surviving triplets wear a size 4 in shoes, 7/8 in tops, and size 10 in shorts/pants. The 13-year-old daughter wears an adult medium top.

The PTO is selling #redlandstrong bracelets for $2.00. For more information, visit this Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/ redland.pto/

There is also a GoFundMe page to help the three surviving daughters:

https://www.gofundme.com/8ryq5-loving-the-orsis