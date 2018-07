Montgomery County Arrests: July 2-8

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/28 Joseph Albright Arrest Date: 7/4/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other

2/28 Christopher Ballard Arrest Date: 7/6/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (2 count), Assault 1st Degree, Attempting to Commit Murder, Discharging Firearm into Occupied Dwelling (2 counts) & Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

3/28 Keaira Battle Arrest Date: 7/3/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

4/28 Brandon Bazzell Arrest Date: 7/3/18 Charge(s): Possession of Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

5/28 Cortez Bean Arrest Date: 7/5/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation, Robbery 1st, & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building or Vehicle



6/28 Antavious Boyd Arrest Date: 7/6/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

7/28 Collin Dean Arrest Date: 7/4/18 Charge(s): Hold for other agency

8/28 George Evans Arrest Date: 7/7/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

9/28 Lamar Flynn Arrest Date: 7/4/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (2 counts)

10/28 Leon Foster Arrest Date: 7/7/18 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification Act



11/28 Rico Gregory Arrest Date: 7/2/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol, Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

12/28 Donnella Hails Arrest Date: 7/6/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

13/28 Kenneth James Arrest Date: 7/6/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

14/28 Allen Lamar Arrest Date: 7/4/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

15/28 Roderick Lomax Arrest Date: 7/2/18 Charge(s): Assault II & Robbery 3rd



16/28 Benjamin Martin Arrest Date: 7/2/18 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd (3 counts)

17/28 Markel McDaniel Arrest Date: 7/5/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Parole Violation

18/28 Thomas Owens Arrest Date: 7/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling & Theft of Property 1st

19/28 Courtney Patterson Arrest Date: 7/5/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

20/28 William Pearson Arrest Date: 7/3/18 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance



21/28 Leon Phillips Arrest Date: 7/7/18 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief

22/28 Jadarius Pitts Arrest Date: 7/4/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Probation Violation

23/28 Enmanuel Puig-Llanes Arrest Date: 7/7/18 Charge(s): DUI, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

24/28 Josephine Smith Arrest Date: 7/4/18 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree

25/28 Tacques Washington Arrest Date: 7/3/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (4 counts)



26/28 Kimberly Webster Arrest Date: 7/7/18 Charge(s): Arson 1st and 2nd Degree

27/28 Lil’Roderick Williams Arrest Date: 7/4/18 Charge(s): Hold for other agency

28/28 Troy Williams Arrest Date: 7/3/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st & 4th

























































A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.