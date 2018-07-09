Redland Community Bands Together to Support Orsi Family

by Andrew James

Counselors were at Redland Elementary School Monday for anyone struggling with the apparent murder-suicide over the weekend. As the community mourns, they’re also banding together to support the three Orsi girls who lost everything.

Christy Wright worked with Charlene Orsi at Redland Elementary School, she remembers her love for everyone she met, especially her students.

“She was the most giving person, if anyone needed anything she would jump to it,” Wright explained.

Wright says the tragic news from Saturday night has yet to settle like the ashes and debris left behind from the fire in the Stonegate neighborhood, but the community knows its duty to support these girls.

“Redland is an amazing community, we’re all very close…our school and the community, we’re all very loving and supportive of each other,” Wright shared.

Pastor Wes Gunn is one of the firefighters who worked the gruesome scene Saturday night, his church, Redland Hills Church, will serve as a gathering place for students and teachers Monday night.

“Just be able to love and hug each other, be in each other’s presence especially since school is out, people aren’t together right now,” he shared.

There are many ways you can help support the Orsi family right now. The school has started a donation fund in their name. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to Redland Elementary School. The PTO is also selling Redland Strong bracelets, all proceeds will go to the family.