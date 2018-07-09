Second Session of Summer Art Camp Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Close to fifty kids are getting an art lesson this week in Selma. They’re all attending the city’s annual Summer Art Camp.

Camp director Candi Duncan says the program has been around for more than 30 years.

She says the camp exposes campers to several different areas of art.

And classes are taught by accomplished artists who live in the community.

“We feel like if we give them a taste of a lot of different things then maybe they’ll find something that they are really good at,” said Duncan.

“It’s really fun and it feels like your at school except for, like, you don’t have to do work, instead you can just do crafts all day,” said camper Madge Minter.

This is the second of two week-long summer camps.

The first one was held last month.