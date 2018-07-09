Standard Summer Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: Little change in the forecast for much of the week ahead. The stalled front will slowly dissipate, but we will remain in a very humid airmass all week. Each day, sunshine will allow for sufficient instability for scattered showers and storms. Once again, no way of knowing in advance when and where these will develop, just know they will be showing on a daily basis on the radar across the Alabama landscape. Highs through the week will be mostly in the 88-92 degree range.

BYE BERYL, FOR NOW: At 1100 PM AST, the remnants of Beryl were located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 62.4 West. The remnants are moving west-northwestward near 26 mph, and this general motion should continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the remnants of Beryl will move across the northeastern Caribbean Sea to the south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Wind associated with the remnants are expected to drop below gale-force later tonight or Monday morning. However, environmental conditions are expected to become somewhat conducive for regeneration of a tropical cyclone in a few days when the remnants of Beryl are forecast to move across the Bahamas and the western Atlantic.. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent

HELLO CHRIS: At 500 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Chris was located near latitude 32.4 North, longitude 74.6 West. Chris is drifting toward the south near 1 mph. The cyclone is expected to remain nearly stationary during the next day or so. A northeastward motion is forecast to begin late Tuesday, and Chris is forecast to accelerate northeastward on Wednesday and Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Chris is forecast to become a hurricane late today or tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from an Air

Force reconnaissance aircraft is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

WEEKEND SNEAK PEAK: No real change in the models for the weekend, so for now we will mention morning sunshine, followed by a mix of sun and clouds with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Highs looks to be in the lower 90s, with lows in the 70s.

