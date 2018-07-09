Troy King Files Ethics Complaint Against Attorney General Steve Marshall

by Jonathan Thomas

Troy King has filed a complaint with the Alabama Ethics Commission against Attorney General Steve Marshall. King is running against Marshall in the Republican runoff for Attorney General.

The complaint alleges that Marshall and his staff used money from the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) for Marshall’s campaign fund to influence the outcome of the July 17th Republican runoff.

The complaint alleges that Steve Marshall accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from the RAGA Political Action Committee which includes money received from other Political Action Committees, more commonly referred to as PACs, in violation of state law.

King says in his complaint that, in 2014, Luther Strange returned the illegal contribution he received under similar circumstances.

Alabama News Network is working to get reaction from Marshall or his campaign managers.

RAGA and RAGA Action Counsel member, Charlie Spies, released the following statement:

“This complaint is a desperate ploy from a flailing campaign, filed one week before the election, against the wrong entity, and based upon an incorrect reading of the law”

Check back for updates.