Typical Summertime Weather

by Shane Butler

Typical summertime weather out there this week. Temps continue to reach the lower to mid 90s for highs each afternoon. Hit or miss showers will develop each day. Although rain chances are a bit lower through midweek due to some drier air spilling into the area. A frontal boundary will make a run at us later in the week and that could increase the coverage of showers and storms. Until then, there’s very little change coming our way.