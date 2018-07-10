Hot & Humid With Isolated Storms

by Ben Lang

Dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere continues to filter into central Alabama on the backside of tropical storm Chris. Because of that, this afternoon looks mainly dry for east Alabama, with isolated showers west. Otherwise, expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 90s. Rain quickly comes to an end this evening, with a mostly clear sky overnight. Lows fall into the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s. Afternoon heat index temperatures reach the low 100s. Rain chances remains isolated at around 20%. For the remainder of the work week, we’re likely to see a higher coverage of rain and storms with the approach of a weak frontal boundary. It won’t be much cooler, with highs still forecast to reach the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Expect scattered afternoon storms with approximately a 40% probability of rain this weekend. Highs top out in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall to the mid 70s. Scattered storms still look likely early next week, with hot and humid afternoons. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s next Monday and Tuesday.