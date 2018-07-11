Man Apprehended by Police Dog Died from Ruptured Artery

Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show that a burglary suspect died from a ruptured femoral artery after being apprehended by a police dog in Montgomery, Alabama.

Capt. Joe Herman of the State Bureau of Investigation announced the preliminary finding Wednesday. The incident remains under review.

Police say a canine unit responded to a report of a burglary in progress early Sunday, and the animal apprehended a man inside the home. The man, identified as Joseph Pettaway, died later at a hospital.

The dog is under quarantine at a city kennel, and its handler has been placed on administrative leave during a review.

