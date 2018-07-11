Two Montgomery Women Fatally Shot Following Verbal Dispute

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the Tuesday evening shooting deaths of Cynthia Hand, 41, and Erica Allen, 29, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4700 block of Narrow Lane Road at about 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 10, in reference to subjects shot. At the scene, they located Hand and Allen who had each sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Hand was pronounced dead at the scene and Allen was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where she was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicated that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation involving multiple individuals that escalated.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing

investigation.