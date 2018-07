Woman’s Body Found in Secluded Area in Macon Co.

by Alabama News Network Staff

A homicide investigation is underway in Macon County.

Sheriff Andre Brunson says the body of a white female was found by some workers in a secluded area in Tysonville.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also working this case.

An autopsy will be done to the determine the woman’s cause of death.

Check back with Alabama News Network for details as it becomes available.