Mid 90s Through Friday With Only Isolated Storms

by Ben Lang

We’re off to another very hot day for the southern half of the state. Most spots reach the mid 90s this afternoon, and humidity is a bit higher today. That means afternoon heat index temperatures near 105°. Isolated shower and thunderstorms are already firing up this afternoon, so for some there will be a bit of heat relief. However, most locations remain dry today. Shower and thunderstorm activity comes to an end this evening. Overnight lows dip into the mid 70s.

Friday looks like another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s. The coverage of showers and storms looks isolated, so most stay dry again with plenty of sun through the afternoon. Heat index temperatures hover in the low to mid 100s during the afternoon. Again, showers and storms come to an end Friday evening, so outdoor plans should be just fine.

The chance for rain during the afternoon is higher on Saturday and Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look to be our best chance for rain with the approach of a weak front from the north. The front probably stalls over the area or just to our north, so we won’t get a push of cooler/drier air. Scattered storms remain possible over the rest of next week. High temperatures from Saturday through next Thursday top out in the low to mid 90s, with lows in the mid 70s.