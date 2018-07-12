Montgomery Fire Department’s 120th Anniversary is on Friday! Watch Alabama News Network for coverage!

by Tim Lennox

A notice from the City Of Montgomery:

“Dexter Avenue will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday as the City of Montgomery celebrates Montgomery Fire/Rescue’s 120th Anniversary. Madison Avenue will be closed from Court Street to S. Perry Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This block will host a free ceremony at the parade’s conclusion and complimentary lunch available to the public.”

Some historic and current photos of the Department…thanks to the Alabama Department of Archives and History for the old photos!

J.H. Crenshw, Volunteer fireman, Montg0mery

circa 1870-1890

(Courtesy ADAH)

Two firemen on a long, horse-drawn fire wagon outside the building for Mechanics Hook & Ladder Company, No. 1.

(Courtesy ADAH)





Members of the Montgomery Fire Department riding on a horse-drawn fire engine.

September 2, 1869 Firefighters at Court Square (Capitol Building in background) just a few years after the Civil War.

(Courtesy ADAH)

Scott Street Fire House in Montgomery, circa 1870 – 1890

(Courtesy ADAH)

Mebers of the Montgomery Fire Department on No. 5 Engine. 1920’s

(Photo Courtesy ADAH)

And some modern photos of Montgomery fire department personnel at work and in training, (courtesy Tim Lennox) (-:

Watch Alabama News Network for coverage of Friday’s 120th Birthday parade!