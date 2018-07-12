Several Across Central Alabama Charged with Unemployment Compensation Fraud

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that the Department has successfully prosecuted several Alabamians for unemployment compensation fraud. The following individuals were charged with a misdemeanor violation of the Alabama Unemployment Compensation Law by making false statements in claims for benefits:

• Jack E. Seale, of Clanton, was tried in Chilton County District Court on May 7. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Seale received a total of $4,985 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Seale pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which was suspended, and placed on two years of probation. He was also ordered to pay court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

• Barasker Blake, of Wetumpka, was tried in Elmore County Circuit Court on May 17. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Blake received a total of $4,779 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Blake pled guilty to theft of property, 4th degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended, and placed on two years of unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

• Jordan Davis, of Wetumpka, was tried in Elmore County Circuit Court on May 16. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Davis received a total of $1,428 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Davis pled guilty to theft of property, 4th degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended, and placed on two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

• Joseph C. Moore, of Opelika, was tried in Lee County District Court on May 29. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Moore received a total of $1,872 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Moore pled guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was suspended. He was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

• Deric D. Marshall, of Fosters, was tried in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on May 29. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Marshall received a total of $3,180 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Marshall pled guilty during a pre-trial diversion program. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

• Tyneshia R. Taylor, of Tuscaloosa, was tried in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on May 1. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Taylor received a total of $2,025 in benefits to which she was not entitled. Taylor pled guilty and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended, and placed on two years of unsupervised probation. She was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

The following individual was charged with Theft of Property, Second Degree:

• Bryan Witcher, of Rainbow City, was tried in Etowah County Circuit Court on May 29. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Witcher received a total of $2,626 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Witcher pled guilty to Theft of Property by Deception, 2nd Degree and was sentenced to 25 months in jail. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

“Unemployment compensation benefits can serve as a lifeline to those who truly need them,” said Washington. “However, we want to send a message to those who would knowingly defraud the system in order to obtain benefits they aren’t entitled to: This is a crime and you will be prosecuted.”

“Our investigators are continuously working with local District Attorney Offices in order to identify and prosecute those individuals who are committing these crimes. I would also like to remind employers that their timely reporting of new hires is one of the best tools we have to prevent unemployment fraud.”

Suspected unemployment compensation fraud may be reported to the Alabama Department of Labor by calling 1-800-392-8019.

Employers may find more information regarding reporting new hires at http://www.labor.alabama.gov/nh.