Staying Hot, A Few More Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/FRIDAY: A weak surface front will drift southward into Tennessee and stall out just north of our state. It, along with more moisture over the state today and tomorrow, will allow afternoon storms to become more numerous again, but still random and scattered and no way of knowing in advance where they will develop. Afternoon highs through Friday will be in the 92-95 degree range.

USA BRIEF: A variety of hazards will impact the U.S. the next few days. Elevated monsoonal moisture with diurnal heating will result in heavy rainfall and flash flood concerns over the Southwest and Four Corners region. Meanwhile, an active upper jet will fuel severe thunderstorms across the Upper Mississippi Valley through Thursday. Finally, Heat advisories return to a large portion of the Midwest.

CHRIS WEAKENING: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Chris was located near latitude 42.1 North, longitude 60.1 West. Chris is moving toward the northeast near 35 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue during the next 2 to 3 days. On the forecast track, the center of Chris will pass over or near extreme southeastern Newfoundland later today or tonight. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is anticipated during the next few days, and Chris is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb (29.09 inches).

BERYL BATTLING BACK?: The remnants of Beryl is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the Bahamas northeastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles. There are no signs of a surface circulation, and surfaces pressures are not falling at this time. Little or no development is expected today, but conditions could become a little more favorable later in the week and over the weekend while the disturbance moves slowly northward and northeastward over the western Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will stick with a persistence forecast as it looks like your classic, mid-summer weekend. Partly sunny, hot, and humid Saturday and Sunday with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Chance of any one place getting wet will be 30/40 percent, and highs should be in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The front to the north will slowly dissipate, Therefore, not much change; scattered storms for much of the week. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s, right at seasonal averages for mid-July.

Have a great day!

Ryan