Boyfriend Charged with Murder in Double Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man in connection with the death of Cynthia Hand, 41, who was fatally shot Tuesday, July 10, during a violent altercation in which a second female, Erica Allen, 29, also sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

MPD charged Courtney Morris, 26, with murder on June 11 in connection to Hand’s death. Morris was taken into custody Wednesday night, by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4700 block of Narrow Lane Road on Tuesday, July 10 at about 7:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. At the scene, they located the two women who had each sustained gunshot wounds. Hand was pronounced dead at the scene, and Allen was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where she later was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicated that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation involving multiple individuals. Further investigation determined that the incident began with an argument between Hand and Allen. As the investigation progressed, information was obtained and it is believed that their argument escalated and that Hand fatally shot Allen. The investigation further indicates that following the initial shooting, Hand was fatally shot by a third individual.

MPD has identified that third individual as Morris, Allen’s boyfriend.

MPD determined that the shooting deaths of both Hand and Allen were homicides, and the investigation indicates that Hand would have been charged with murder in Allen’s death had she survived.

No additional information is available for release in connection with this ongoing investigation.