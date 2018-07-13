Face 2 Face: David Burkette Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jul 13, 2018 3:23 PM CDT Updated: Jul 13, 2018 3:24 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Senate District 26 incumbent, David Burkette. Burkette won a special election in February to fill the seat that was vacated by new ASU President, Quinton Ross. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Face 2 Face: Gerald Dial (Runoff) Face 2 Face: John Knight (Runoff) Face 2 Face: Johnny Ford (Runoff) Face 2 Face: Claudia Mitchell (Runoff)