Frazer UMC: Real Encounters Moto Stunt Show

by Chris Searcy

Real Encounters Moto Stunt Show provides fun for the whole family and an inspiring message. Food will be available at 5pm including “That’s My Dog” truck and Nancy’s Italian Ice; show starts at 6:30pm. This free event for the whole community will cap off our “Amped” VBS week for rising 1st-6th graders.

For more information visit: http://frazer.church/