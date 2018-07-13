Hot Friday, Increasing Weekend Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: Another humid and hot day, with randomly scattered afternoon storms. Highs today will once again surge into the 90s, which will help initiate those afternoon storms. Like any other day, storms will be producing loads of lightning, gusty winds, and intense downpours.

HEAT ADVISORY: The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening for portions of West Alabama. A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and check up on relatives and neighbors. Temperatures will rise into the middle 90s this afternoon with heat indices near 105 degrees. Heat related illnesses may be possible for those outdoors in unshaded areas.

USA BRIEF: Hot temperatures are building across portions of the west, with triple digit temperatures forecast in the northern Sacramento Valley; and continue in portions of the Midwest. Monsoon moisture remains firmly entrenched across the desert southwest. Flash flooding will be possible in this area through the weekend. Locally excessive rain may also impact portions of the Plains

THE GHOST OF BERYL: A weak area of low pressure, associated with the remnants of Beryl, has formed about 300 miles west of Bermuda, but showers and thunderstorms associated with this system remain disorganized due to strong upper-level winds. These winds are expected to become even less conducive for tropical or subtropical development over the next day or two while the low moves north-northeastward at about 10 mph, and development will be limited once the low reaches colder waters by Saturday night or Sunday. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will stick with a persistence forecast; partly sunny, hot, and humid Saturday and Sunday with scattered to numerous, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Chance of any one place getting wet will be 50-70 percent, which is above average for this time of year, but still isn’t a weekend washout. Highs should be in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change Monday and Tuesday, but then the GFS continues the idea of drier air entering the northern half of Alabama Wednesday, with most of the showers and storms shifting down into the southern counties of the state for the latter half of the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan