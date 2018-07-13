Race for Lt. Governor Gets Heated as the Runoff Election Approaches

by Alabama News Network Staff

The two Republicans vying for the position of lieutenant governor are locked in a bitter battle for the job that has limited responsibility except for one major element: The potential to succeed the governor.

Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and state Rep. Will Ainsworth of Guntersville swapped accusations in dueling campaign ads, and accused each other of unfair tactics, ahead of Tuesday’s GOP runoff.

In her commercials, Cavanaugh discusses Ainsworth’s 2002 arrest on theft charges for taking fiberglass tigers that had been on display in downtown Auburn. The charges were later dropped.

Ainsworth said it was a college prank.

Cavanaugh said Ainsworth is resorting to making fun of her name. “Twinkle Twinkle Swampy Star” is the slogan on a mailer criticizing her lengthy resume in politics.

