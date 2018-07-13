Rain A Little More Likely This Weekend

by Ben Lang

After a week of mainly just isolated to non-existent afternoon showers and storms, we’re now entering a stretch of a more unsettled pattern. For today though, it’s going to be more of the same. High temperatures reach the mid 90s for most. A heat advisory is in effect for a good chunk of central Alabama through 7PM. Heat index temperatures will be in the low to mid 100s through early this evening. A few isolated showers and storms cool us off this afternoon, but again most stay dry. Expect a slow cooldown this evening with lows in the mid 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday starts off dry, but expect a slightly higher coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon. Those could curb high temperatures by a degree or two, but low 90s are expected. Storms taper off during the evening with lows returning to the mid 70s. Ditto for Sunday.

The coverage of rain looks even higher Monday and Tuesday. That’s courtesy of a front heading our way from the north. Still, looks like the front loses momentum and stalls somewhere over the area. That means no cooler or drier air arriving, and scattered storms continuing through the end of next week. High temperatures top out in the low 90s Monday through Friday of next week, with lows in the mid 70s.