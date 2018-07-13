Three Additional Arrests Made in Demopolis “Operation Street Sweeper” Drug Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

On July 11, the Demopolis Police Department executed two search warrants and made three more felony arrests and one misdemeanor arrest in the ongoing undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Street Sweeper.” Demopolis Public Safety Director, Tommie Reese, said that these search warrants are a continuation of the operation that has been ongoing for the past two years in the City of Demopolis.

These defendants are charged with the illegal distribution of one or more of the following: cocaine, marijuana or prescription drugs.

The following suspects have been arrested and charged:

*Bert Williams, Jr., B/M, 31, of Demopolis

 Five (5) Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance

 One (1) Count of Possession of Marijuana 1st .

*Abraham Justin Steele, B/M, 27, of Demopolis

 Three (3) Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance

*Davin Jerrel Scott, B/M, 28, of Demopolis

 Three (3) Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance

Bonds for all suspects were set at $25,000 per count.

Chief Reese said “that drugs are like a virus that continues to destroy and impact many lives of the young and old robbing many of their future, so we cannot give up the fight. Praise to the Demopolis Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotic Team for all of their hard work in this operation. He also said that more arrests are coming and this operation is far from being over.”

Citizens are asked to report all illegal drug activity and any other tip to the Demopolis Police Department or TIP LINE at 334-289-3073 or 334-289-1475.