Three Tuskegee Men Arrested on Federal Drug Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Three suspected cocaine traffickers made their initial appearance in federal court Thursday and are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.

Jose Ocampo-Gonzalez, 49, Kristopher Kashif Baker, 32, and Robert Reynolds, Jr., 47, all from Tuskegee, were

arrested this week and are currently in United States Marshals custody pending a detention hearing.

The arrests follow a federal investigation that has led to the seizure of 9 kilograms of cocaine, 23 kilograms of marijuana, 100 grams of crack cocaine, and 221 grams of hydrocodone.

In addition, over $260,000 and at least 13 firearms were seized.

This investigation is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce the distribution of illegal drugs and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Each defendant is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The investigating agencies include: the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Montgomery Police Department, the Prattville Police Department, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Alabama Drug Task Force, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, the Millbrook Police Department, the Eufaula Police Department and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Curtis Ivy, Jr., and R. Randolph “Rand” Neeley.