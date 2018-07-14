GOP Runoff for Attorney General

Election is on Tuesday

by Tim Lennox

AP-AL–Attorney General’s Race

Marshall returns to campaign in heated AG race with King

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and former Attorney General Troy King are making their final pitches to voters ahead of Tuesday’s Republican runoff.

Marshall returned to the campaign trail Saturday for the first time following the suicide of his wife last month. Marshall said he never considered dropping out, because his wife had urged him to run.

A group of GOP attorneys generals, including Pam Bondi of Florida, held rallies with Marshall. Bondi said “ethics and integrity mean everything.”

King, who was attorney general from 2004 to 2011, is seeking a political comeback.

King says he is the real Republican in the Republican race. Marshall switched to the GOP in 2011.

King will hold a series of Monday rallies with Trump ally Roger Stone.

