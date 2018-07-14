Higher Than Normal Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

Hot and soupy best describes the airmass across central and south Alabama. Plenty of fuel will be available for storms for the foreseeable future. You can expect most of the thunderstorms to come to and end by 10 or so this evening. We’ll settle back to a partly cloudy and warm night with lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday morning should be mainly dry save for an isolated shower or storm. Scattered storms may get going by the late morning, and expect the highest coverage during the early to late afternoon. We’ll probably hit our high temperatures by midday, with max readings in the low to mid 90s. Heat index temperatures could briefly reach or exceed 105°. We could see another heat advisory for Sunday. Isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday night with lows in the mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday feature our best probability for rain, with numerous storms expected, particularly during the afternoon. Daytime scattered storms remain likely through the end of the week with highs in the low 90s.