Jennifer Garner: The Pressure of Celebrity
Watch the Interview on CBS Sunday Morning
ACTOR JENNIFER GARNER TELLS “CBS SUNDAY MORNING” THAT TABLOID SCRUTINY PUT PRESSURE ON HER PRIVATE LIFE
Garner Opens Up About Her Family Farm, Her Childhood and New Baby Food Business
Much of actor Jennifer Garner’s adult life – especially her marriage and breakup with actor Ben Affleck – has played out in the tabloid gossip columns. That intense scrutiny puts pressure on the private lives of those being covered, Garner tells Conor Knighton, in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, July 15 at 8:00 AM in Montgomery on the CBS 8.