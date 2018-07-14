Jennifer Garner: The Pressure of Celebrity

Watch the Interview on CBS Sunday Morning
Tim Lennox,
Posted:

by Tim Lennox

ACTOR JENNIFER GARNER TELLS “CBS SUNDAY MORNING” THAT TABLOID SCRUTINY PUT PRESSURE ON HER PRIVATE LIFE

 

 

Garner Opens Up About Her Family Farm, Her Childhood and New Baby Food Business

Much of actor Jennifer Garner’s adult life – especially her marriage and breakup with actor Ben Affleck – has played out in the tabloid gossip columns. That intense scrutiny puts pressure on the private lives of those being covered, Garner tells Conor Knighton, in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, July 15  at 8:00 AM in Montgomery on the CBS 8.

Related Posts

Sunday Morning on CBS 8
Rock Quilter Credits Gees Bend Quilters