Rain And Storms Likely Early This Week

by Ben Lang

It was another typical summer afternoon across central and south Alabama with highs in the low to mid 90s. As per usual, most of the rain and thunderstorms come to an end by 10PM this evening with temperatures eventually settling back into the mid 70s. Rain still looks likely Monday and Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures both days top out in the low to mid 90s, depending on how long rain holds off in your location.

There is now some model agreement for a front making its way into central Alabama on Tuesday night or Wednesday. At least scattered storms look probable for Wednesday afternoon. The front could bring in just enough dry air to greatly limit rain potential on Thursday and Friday afternoon. Don’t expect any cooler air though. High temperatures run in the low to mid 90s through the end of the week.

Another front may approach the area next weekend, increasing the probability for rain next Saturday through Monday.