2018 SEC Media Days Underway in Atlanta

by Alabama News Network Staff

SEC Media Days is underway this week in Atlanta. It’s the first time since 1985 that SEC Media Days hasn’t been held in the Birmingham area.

SEC Media Days runs July 16-19 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The event will feature press conferences from all SEC head football coaches, as well as student-athletes from each school in the conference.

Alabama News Network is in Atlanta. Watch for Live coverage at noon, 5, 5:30 and 6, plus our nightly Live specials from 10:15-10:35 p.m. on CBS 8 and ABC 32.

Here is the schedule of teams:

MONDAY, July 16 (All times Central)

10:30 a.m. – 2:10 p.m.: Commissioner Greg Sankey and Texas A&M

1 p.m. – 5:50 p.m.: Kentucky and LSU

TUESDAY, July 17

7:30 a.m. – 7:50 a.m.: Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials

8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Georgia and Ole Miss

12:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Arkansas and Florida

WEDNESDAY, July 18

7:30 a.m. – 7:40 a.m.: David Fletcher, Football Bowl Association

7:40 a.m. – 7:55 a.m.: Bill Hancock, Executive Director College Football Playoff

8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Mississippi State and Tennessee

12:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Alabama and Missouri

THURSDAY, July 19

7:30 a.m. – 7:40 a.m.: Football Writers Association of America

7:40 a.m. – 7:55 a.m.: National Football Foundation

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Auburn, Vanderbilt and South Carolina