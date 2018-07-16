ASU Football Tickets Now Available

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University’s single-game ‘Home’ ticket sales are NOW available for the Hornet’s four “home” football games, which will be played during its 2018 season at the ASU Football Stadium on campus.

The 2018 football season kicks-off on Sept. 1, with the Labor Day Classic on campus, which pits it against Tuskegee University.

The home games continue on Nov. 3, with ASU vs. Texas Southern; Nov. 10 with ASU vs. Jackson State and Nov. 22, with ASU playing against Mississippi Valley State.

Fans are encourage to purchase tickets by calling the Alabama State University box office at (334) 229-4551 or (334), 229-8479 or by getting tickets online by going below and clicking on the appropriate “Buy Tickets” link to purchase single-game ‘HOME’ Hornet football tickets.