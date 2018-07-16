More of the Same: Heat, Humidity, Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

RINSE AND REPEAT FORECAST: If you liked the forecast Sunday you’ll love the one for Monday. It will be another hot and humid day, and we are expecting scattered to numerous showers and storms today. Of course, like yesterday, an early morning shower/storm will be possible, but of course the more widespread coverage and intense storms will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will once again be in the 90s, and the heat index values will be over 100° and a Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of West Alabama.

Like any other day, storms today will be producing tremendous amounts of lightning, gusty winds, small hail and intense downpours, which could cause isolated flash flooding if you find yourself under one of these slow movers for very long.

REST OF WEEK: Not much change with a mix of sun and clouds and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. For the latter half of the week, the weather trends drier for Alabama as an upper trough forms over the eastern half of the nation, which will cause a front to sag south down into Alabama; humidity values should be a tad lower as well. The more widespread scattered showers and storms will be confined to coastal counties. Highs will be around seasonal values with lower 90s expected.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Our moisture levels will be on the increase, and we will bring back a greater coverage of showers and storms on a daily basis. These are possible at anytime, but of course the radar will be most active during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs should be around 90° each day.

Have a great day!

Ryan