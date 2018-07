Murder Suspect Surrenders to Selma Police After Overnight Manhunt

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police have arrested a man after a weekend murder and manhunt.

Jalen Furlow, 21, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 24-year-old Leon Sanders.

Police say Sanders was shot in the neck Saturday and later died from his injuries. They say Furlow surrendered early Sunday after an overnight manhunt for him.

Police believe a fight led to the shooting.

He’s being held with no bond.