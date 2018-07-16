Pedestrian Dies from Injuries Following Being Struck by Truck

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that resulted in one pedestrian fatality.

On Friday, July 13, at about 9:30 p.m., Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the intersection of Troy Highway and Cherry Hill Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, an adult male, sustained injuries from being struck by the vehicle. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Colorado, was not injured.

No charges are anticipated. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

MPD’s investigation is continuing, and no further information is available for release at this time.