Runoff Election Preview on Big Races

by Ellis Eskew

Several big offices are at stake as the runoff elections get underway Tuesday.

When it comes to the L. Governor’s race between Twinkle Cavanaugh and Will Ainsworth, Steve Flowers says Cavanaugh is the most likely winner.

“Our area of the state will vote more heavily than other areas because of this Congressional race here. And she will benefit because she is more popular here than other areas of the state. And also, she got the endorsement of Rusty Glover the third place finisher, over the weekend, which I think was big,” said Flowers.

Flowers says the Attorney General’s Race between Troy King and Steve Marshall could also go to King.

“Again, I think Troy King benefits from a local turnout in the second district. He is more popular and well known in the Montgomery area, especially the Wiregrass where he is from,” said Flowers.

When it comes to the Ag Commissioner race between Gerald Dial and Rick Pate, Pate is also from the area

and Flowers says there is another reason he may win.

“But also the ALFA farm bureau endorsement becomes very important, especially in agriculture commissioner race. And ALFA has endorsed Rick Pate and that may be the difference,” said Flowers.

And perhaps the biggest race is the second district Congressional Race with Martha Roby and Bobby Bright.

Flowers says Roby is getting a lot of support.

“Donald Trump has endorsed her and, however that occurred, it almost wipes the slate clean if indeed she was in the dog house with her constituents because she said she was not going to vote for Donald Trump. And he forgives her then why can’t the guy in Andalusia forgive her too?” said Flowers.

Click here for more runoff races.