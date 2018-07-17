Noon Update: A Case of the Muggies

by Ryan Stinnett

Not much change today in the overall weather; the sky will be occasionally cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms by afternoon as a surface front approaches from the north. Highs today should be in the lower to mid 90s.

As we see each day, storms will produce very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Always to remember TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN if you encounter any flood waters. Heading into the evening hours, scattered to numerous showers/storms early then a stray shower or storm overnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

USA BRIEF: Another day of dangerous heat is in store for parts of the western and southern U.S. on Tuesday before a cooling trend begins Wednesday. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for northern CA and southwestern OR, while Heat Advisories cover parts of the southern Plains/Lower MS Valley. Meanwhile, monsoon will slowly taper off Tuesday in the Southwest, but isolated heavy rain remains possible.

MIDWEEK FRONT: A surface front is expected to drift all the way down into Central Alabama by Wednesday morning. This means drier air will cover the northern half of the state Wednesday and Thursday with few, if any showers. The chance of showers/storms will continue across the southern counties, south of the stalled front. The front will dissipate Friday, and will mention some risk of showers, but even then they should be pretty widely spaced over the northern counties. Highs will be in the low 90s for most places.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: An upper trough will cover the eastern third of the nation and northwest flow will develop. Northwest flow comes over the continent so the air will be drier, with the exception of thunderstorms complexes which form in the Midwest and head our direction. These can certainly pack a punch with strong to severe storms, and the models hint at this happening late in the week, but as of now, it is just a possibility. Aside from that possibility, the air will be fairly dry for summer, so for now we will mention just widely scattered storms Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels rise, and we will cover the week with the usual hot, humid forecast with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the upper 80s into the lower 90s. for our state

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan