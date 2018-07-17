Ainsworth Wins Lt. Governor Runoff, Cavanaugh Thanks Supporters

by Ellis Eskew

Will Ainsworth won the Lt Governor’s race.

Twinkle Cavanaugh had won the primary with 43% of the vote. But did not pull it out this time. She’s been Alabama Public Service Commission president since 2012. She was once chair of the Alabama Republican Party. Last year, when she first started to run she was running to be governor and decided to take a step back after she heard Kay Ivey would be running. Cavanaugh decided to run for Lieutenant Governor instead she thinks everyone for their continued support.

“It’s not without some, you know, obvious disappointment. But the reality is tomorrow is a brand new day. God has a plan for all of us and I still believe that in Alabama our brightest days will be ahead of us because this is our future generation,” said Cavanaugh.

She says she wishes her opponent Will Ainsworth well as he continues on the journey to Lt. Governor and facing Democrat Will Boyd in the election in November.