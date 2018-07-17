Attorney General Steve Marshall Holds Off Challenge from Troy King in GOP Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for attorney general and now faces his first statewide general election challenge.

Marshall defeated former attorney general Troy King in the Republican runoff Tuesday.

The former Marshall County prosecutor will face a general election challenge from Birmingham lawyer Joseph Siegelman, the son of former Governor Don Siegelman.

The 53-year-old Marshall has been attorney general since February 2017, when then-Gov. Robert Bentley appointed him after naming Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate.

Marshall had a narrow lead over the 49-year-old King in the June primary and widened his margin in the runoff.

The race took on an aggressive tone in the closing days after both Marshall and King temporarily paused their campaigns following the suicide of Marshall’s wife last month.

