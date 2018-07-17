Campaign 2018: Alabama Runoff Results

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has your complete results of Campaign 2018, The Alabama Runoffs.

Click here to see the latest results.

Some of the notable statewide races are the Republican runoffs for lieutenant governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner. In addition, for many voters in our part of the state, there’s the Republican runoff for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 2 race between incumbent U.S. Rep. Martha Roby and the challenger whom she defeated in 2010, former Congressman Bobby Bright.

There are also notable runoffs for the state legislature, including the Democratic runoff for State House District 82 between Rep. Pebblin Warren and former Rep. and former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford. Another Democratic runoff pits Rep. Alvin Holmes of Montgomery, who was first elected in 1974, against challenger Kirk Hatcher. On the Alabama Senate side, Sen. David Burkette is in a rematch with State Rep. for the Senate seat in District 26, which is a rematch of their recent special election battle that Burkette won.

Thank you for making Alabama News Network your election headquarters for Campaign 2018.